Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on the stock.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hiscox to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 949.10 ($12.40).

HSX stock opened at GBX 860.40 ($11.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -9.39. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 901.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 942.85.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total value of £7,542.90 ($9,854.85). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

