HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.