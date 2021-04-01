Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,359,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

