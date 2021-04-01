Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $217.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

