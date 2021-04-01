Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Major Shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr Sells 35,171 Shares of Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 35,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $481,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 36,829 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $503,452.43.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 52,690 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $721,853.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $589,364.36.

On Friday, March 19th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $349.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

