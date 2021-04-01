Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

