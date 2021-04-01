Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Update

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,710,000 after buying an additional 286,175 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE HLI opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

