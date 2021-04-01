Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.13. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,652,910 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.