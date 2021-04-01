HSBC Lowers Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Hold

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

