Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $42,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.03 and a 52-week high of $191.57.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.