Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

