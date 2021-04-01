Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 62.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 66,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $263.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average of $200.24.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

