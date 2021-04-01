Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Short Interest Update

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the February 28th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 63,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,259. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 570,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,028 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

