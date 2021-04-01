HYCON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002737 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00065727 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,020,509,620 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,509,631 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

