I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $65.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in I-Mab by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after buying an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $7,144,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $7,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,951.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 144,871 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

