Ian William Delaney Buys 165,000 Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Ian William Delaney acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,976,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,837,232.10.

Ian William Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Ian William Delaney acquired 6,100 shares of The Westaim stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,165.00.

CVE:WED opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.74 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The Westaim Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 38.36 and a quick ratio of 38.36.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

