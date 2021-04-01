iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICAD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iCAD currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $21.22 on Monday. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $528.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.