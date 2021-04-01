ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.38 Million

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report sales of $361.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $371.85 million. ICF International posted sales of $358.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

ICFI stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,611. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,635 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in ICF International by 0.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ICF International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

