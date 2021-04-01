IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.46

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 3425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $594.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,489 shares of company stock valued at $109,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IDT by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 3,796.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

