IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,065,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,130,000.

Shares of IGAC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 66,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,119. IG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

About IG Acquisition

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

