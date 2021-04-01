iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in iHeartMedia by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $3,421,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

