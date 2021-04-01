IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 994.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 231,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,584 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.45 and its 200-day moving average is $335.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.69.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

