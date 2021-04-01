IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $227.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.14. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $269,006,080. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.