IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

