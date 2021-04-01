IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $92.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

