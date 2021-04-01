IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $307.72 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $172.65 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.89.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

