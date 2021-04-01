IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $119.15 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $137.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.97.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

