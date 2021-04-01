Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,309 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $261,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.35.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $1,461,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $384.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.14 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

