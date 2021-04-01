Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $445.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $410.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $371.35.

ILMN opened at $384.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a one year low of $251.14 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

