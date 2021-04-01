Impactive Capital LP Acquires 197,949 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group makes up about 18.0% of Impactive Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Impactive Capital LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $115,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

NYSE ABG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

