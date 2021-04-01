Independence (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 37,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 631,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

About Independence (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

