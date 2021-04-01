Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Up 53.1% in March

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IPHA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,831. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $340.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPHA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

