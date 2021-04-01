Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 552,786 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $12.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. Research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 82.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 39,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.