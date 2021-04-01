Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50.

On Thursday, March 18th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.53 per share, with a total value of C$97,668.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,973.50.

On Thursday, December 31st, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,250.00.

TSE:TOU opened at C$23.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.39. The company has a market cap of C$6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$27.09.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.27.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

