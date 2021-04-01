Insider Buying: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Buys $10,912,492.50 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

