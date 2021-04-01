Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

