Insider Selling: SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Sells 11,429 Shares of Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) insider Isabel Napper sold 11,429 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £20,000.75 ($26,131.11).

SDI Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 178 ($2.33). 250,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,619. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.90 million and a P/E ratio of 54.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. SDI Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 43.05 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.59 ($2.45).

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

