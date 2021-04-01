Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 253.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Insmed by 673.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 55,132 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

INSM opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

