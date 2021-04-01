Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 18.75 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 2117787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.10%.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.52. The company has a market capitalization of £168.34 million and a PE ratio of 87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

