Insureum (ISR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.62 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Insureum has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00050936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00643913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025953 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

