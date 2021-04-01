Intellectus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,941 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

