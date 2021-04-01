Intellectus Partners LLC Has $992,000 Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $61.22 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNE. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

