Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $421,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

