Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 198 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 369,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $284.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.80 and its 200-day moving average is $265.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

