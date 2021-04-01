Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $66.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

IPAR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.51. 45,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $25,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

