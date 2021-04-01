Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 117.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 120,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 267,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.96. 7,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,046. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

