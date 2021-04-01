Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 124,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,872,080. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.41.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.