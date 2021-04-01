Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 435.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.