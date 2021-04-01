Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 589,025 shares of company stock valued at $44,267,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $74.30. 98,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

