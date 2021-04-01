Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Anika Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 102,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 81,405 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

ANIK stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,384. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $592.12 million, a PE ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.